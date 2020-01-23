SECTIONS
Nunes: Schiff doing 'nefarious things' with Lev Parnas

'Spreading misinformation'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Rep. Devin Nunes accused Democrats of doing "nefarious things" with Lev Parnas, an indicted former associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who provided documents to House investigators as part of their investigation into President Trump's alleged dealings with Ukraine.

With the impeachment case entering the trial phase, House Democrats released a document this week that showed Nunes's aide, Derek Harvey, talking with Parnas about the effort to obtain dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden from Ukrainian prosecutors. Nunes also had a phone call with Parnas.

But dealing with Parnas, who, along with another Giuliani associate, Igor Fruman, was charged over an alleged scheme to funnel foreign money to Republican politicians, is a tricky business, Nunes argued during an interview Tuesday evening with Fox News host Sean Hannity. He pointed to a CNN report he has disputed in which Parnas's lawyer, Joseph Bondy, claimed his client was willing to tell Congress that the congressman met with a top Ukrainian prosecutor in Vienna in 2018.

Read the full story ›

