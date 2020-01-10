NYT's Paul Krugman claims hacker 'compromised' IP address to download child porn

(WASHINGTON TIMES) New York Times columnist Paul Krugman said Wednesday that he believed a hacker used his internet connection to download child pornography. Then he stated he was likely scammed.

“Well, I’m on the phone with my computer security service, and as I understand it someone compromised my IP address and is using it to download child pornography,” Mr. Krugman wrote on Twitter.

“I might just be a random target. But this could be an attempt to QAnon me,” Mr. Krugman continued, referring to a far-right conspiracy theory. “It’s an ugly world out there.”

