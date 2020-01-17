Pelosi overturns American justice system with new standard for convictions

Last fall, Barack Obama CIA Director John Brennan announced a new legal standard for American jurisprudence.

He said Americans are innocent until they are accused of a crime.

Now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has posed another new standard.

It's not about "proof" anymore.

It's about "allegations."

See her remarks:

"It's not a question of proof, it says what allegations have been made and that has to be subjected to scrutiny as to how we go forward, but it should not be ignored in the context of other events that could substantiate some of that," Pelosi told reporters Thursday.

Brennan, on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" last October, said "people are innocent, you know, until alleged to be involved in some kind of criminal activity."

With sincere apologies in advance to all US liberals who are offended by criticisms of former CIA chiefs, @JohnBrennan's understanding of the presumption of innocence is completely warped, but in the most unsurprising way imaginable: pic.twitter.com/IsE8ulSJMo — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 6, 2019

Zerohedge featured journalist Glenn Greenwald's Twitter post on Brennan's statement.

Greenwald wrote, "With sincere apologies in advance to all U.S. liberals who are offended by criticisms of former CIA chiefs, @JohnBrennan's understanding of the presumption of innocence is completely warped, but in the most unsurprising way imaginable."

Zerohedge explained: "The presumption of innocence, as a foundation of the U.S. judicial system, has seemingly been under attack since November 8th 2016. An allegation is made, media runs with the narrative, the seed of possibility of guilt is implanted in the minds of zombie Americans, and the accused is maligned forever – no court required. Simple. And now, none other than former CIA Director John Brennan clarifies exactly how the deep state sees 'due process'…"

Brennan, now a CNN commentator, also has accused Trump of treason.