Pelosi picks Schiff to lead 7 Dem impeachment managers

Also on board are Nadler, Maloney, Lofgren

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 15, 2020 at 10:43am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a group of seven Democratic lawmakers who will serve as impeachment managers in the Senate trial against President Trump.

The group will be headed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who conducted weeks of hearings and depositions in the impeachment investigation.

The list also includes House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, who is head of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and Zoe Lofgren of California, who also serves on the Judiciary Committee.

