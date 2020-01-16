SECTIONS
Pelosi signed articles of impeachment with pens that looked like bullets

'Holy s**t this is f*****g insane. What is wrong with these people?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2020 at 4:18pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) Nancy Pelosi signed the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump with pens that looked like bullets as she and other Democrats laughed.

“These are the pens Nancy Pelosi used to sign the articles & she gave them out to colleagues. Wow they look like bullet cases,” commented Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

"Holy s**t this is f*****g insane. What is wrong with these people?” asked journalist Tim Pool.

After the signing, CNN reports that Pelosi, “handed out multiple pens to the impeachment managers.”

