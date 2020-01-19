Pelosi's son also earned millions with Ukraine energy company deals

<p>(WASHINGTON SENTINEL) With focus on Joe Biden’s son earning millions from a Ukrainian energy company deal despite having no experience in the energy industry, now news has emerged that Nancy Pelosi’s son also found suspicious success at earning millions with deals with Ukrainian energy companies.

<p>Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr., reportedly visited Ukraine in 2017. There he met with government officials about a business deal that would lead to a deal with a gas industry company that he would join as an executive.

<p>His high-powered mother can’t claim to be ignorant of her son’s deals, either. She was featured in one of his company promotional videos.

