Priests want Supremes to admit they 'overstepped' bounds on abortion

The American Freedom Law Center, representing the organization Priests for Life at the U.S. Supreme Court, is seeking nominal requirements on physicians who conduct abortions.

The priests want the justices to admit they "overstepped" their bounds and should retreat from existing "rudderless and arbitrary" precedents.

The priests' friend-of-the-court brief was filed by AFLC in the case June Medical Services LLC vs. Gee. It supports a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals to assist women who need emergency assistance.

Abortionists sued because they don't want to go to that trouble.

A lower court affirmed the state's right, so the case has been elevated to the Supreme Court.

Robert Muise, co-founder of AFLC, said, "As set forth in our friend of the court brief filed in the U.S. Supreme Court, Louisiana has a paramount right to protect the health and safety of its citizens, and this includes enacting regulations to raise the standard and quality of care for women seeking abortions."

He continued: "The regulations at issue serve that valid purpose. In support of Louisiana's right to enact such commonsense regulations, we included in our brief the compelling testimonies of victims of abortion from states across the country, including Louisiana – persons who have been harmed in a profound way by the deadly procedure. These testimonies reveal that regulations like those enacted by Louisiana are not only valid, they are necessary."

Father Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, noted the significance of the issue.

"One who reads carefully the dozens of abortion decisions the Supreme Court has issued since Roe vs. Wade can see that the court’s jurisprudence on this topic is rudderless and arbitrary. Given that this is the first Supreme Court abortion case which both Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh will hear, we can hope that the court will begin to acknowledge that it has overstepped its bounds in many ways on this issue, and will begin to introduce, step by step, more sanity into our public policy on abortion," he said.

"Priests for Life is proud to submit this friend of the court brief in support of the state of Louisiana and its commonsense legislation."

The brief argues the state has a "paramount right to regulate abortion and to promote the health and welfare of women."

"As the record demonstrates, the stated and valid purpose of the challenged Act was to raise the standard and quality of care for women seeking abortions and to protect the health and welfare of women seeking abortions. The effect of this law advances this legitimate purpose," it states.

One of the testimonies submitted as part of the brief is chilling.

"Carmen" talked about her abortion in 1978.

"I went to a place in Baton Rouge. I don't remember the name. It was absolutely demonic. I remember lying on the table and saying to the nurse, 'I'm not sure I want to do this. I'm killing my baby.' She just looked at me, cold and silent. I remember the doctor's face. When he came into the room, he was laughing. There was definitely an evil spirit there."

Another, "Georgia," warned of the "oppressive, heavy, dark atmosphere" at the abortion business.

A third described how she suffered through a faulty abortion, and her "baby's arm came out and fell on the concrete floor of the shower" days later.