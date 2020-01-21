Putin gave up … on Obama!

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said in 2013 that he was finished with President Barack Obama and would wait until the United States elected a president he could do business with.

"I've given up on your president," Putin said to then-Exxon chief Rex Tillerson, who would later become President Trump's secretary of state. "I'll wait for your next president and see if I can get along with him."

Tillerson, 67, got to know Putin years in advance of his appointment to Trump's cabinet. In 2013, with the Sochi Winter Olympic Games approaching, Putin invited Tillerson to a resort for lunch aboard his yacht.

