SECTIONS
World
Print

Putin gave up … on Obama!

Said in 2013 he was finished with him

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 21, 2020 at 9:36am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said in 2013 that he was finished with President Barack Obama and would wait until the United States elected a president he could do business with.

"I've given up on your president," Putin said to then-Exxon chief Rex Tillerson, who would later become President Trump's secretary of state. "I'll wait for your next president and see if I can get along with him."

Tillerson, 67, got to know Putin years in advance of his appointment to Trump's cabinet. In 2013, with the Sochi Winter Olympic Games approaching, Putin invited Tillerson to a resort for lunch aboard his yacht.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hillary won't promise to support Bernie
AOC thinks Democrats are 'center-conservative'!
Putin gave up … on Obama!
Dershowitz: Impeachment should end quickly
Iranian lawmaker puts bounty on President Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×