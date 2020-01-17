Rabbis warn of 'anti-Israel craze' in U.S. high schools

(JEWISH JOURNAL) In a Jan. 16 New York Times op-ed, two New York rabbis warned that anti-Israel rhetoric in high schools could lead to anti-Semitism.

Temple Emanu-El Rabbi Joshua Davidson and Stephen Wise Free Synagogue Ammiel Hirsch wrote that they recently had spoken at Ethical Culture Fieldston School in the Bronx about the rise of anti-Semitism in New York City.

“We emphasized in our remarks that for centuries, anti-Semitism emerged from both the right and the left of the political spectrum,” they wrote. “We described what far-right anti-Semitism looks like, but, since we are liberal rabbis, we spent most of our time discussing anti-Semitism among the left. It’s especially important for us to speak against hate in our own camp.”

Read the full story ›