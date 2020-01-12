SECTIONS
Radical feminist group takes credit for string of church attacks in Germany

Also 'torched' car of journalist over pro-life views

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 11, 2020 at 8:24pm
(NATIONAL CATHOLIC REGISTER) A radical feminist group has taken credit for an ongoing series of attacks on pro-life advocates in Germany, including the vandalism of two churches and the burning of a pro-life journalist's car.

On December 27, an evangelical church in the town of Tübingen was spray-painted and a minibus was set on fire in front of the church. Authorities estimated that the vandals caused 40,000 euro in damages.

Shortly after the vandalism, a confession letter was posted online on the website indymedia, where the church was accused of “anti-feminist attitudes.” The letter was singed by a group calling themselves the “Feminist Autonomous Cell.”

