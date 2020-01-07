SECTIONS
Education U.S. World
Print

Repeating radio signal tracked to spiral galaxy

Now scientists rethinking assumptions about origins

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 7, 2020 at 9:51am
Print

(SCIENCEALERT) -- A mysterious repeating radio signal from space revealed last year is now the fifth fast radio burst to be tracked back to its source galaxy.

It's a location unlike any of the others, and astronomers are having to rethink their previous assumptions about how these signals are generated.

The origin of this repeating signal is a spiral galaxy, located 500 million light-years from Earth, making it the closest known source of what we call fast radio bursts (FRBs) yet.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Study: Lazy people have 'ape-like' hearts
Workaholic epidemic: 4 in 10 adults just 'can't stop' working
Repeating radio signal tracked to spiral galaxy
Iranian foreign minister fumes when denied entry to U.S.
Dozens killed in Soleimani funeral stampede
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×