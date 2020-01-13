SECTIONS
Report: Iranian regime fires on demonstrators

Protests opposed country's missile attack on Ukrainian airliner

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 13, 2020 at 9:51am
(FOX NEWS) -- Videos emerged online Monday that purportedly show Iranian police and security forces firing live ammunition to disperse demonstrators protesting against the Islamic Republic after the country mistakenly downed a Ukrainian airline plane shortly after takeoff from Tehran.

There was no immediate report in Iranian state-run media on the incident near Azadi, or Freedom, Square in Tehran, but, if true, could be seen as an act of defiance against President Trump who warned the regime against the use of deadly force.

Trump late Sunday tweeted in Farsi that a combination of protests and sanctions have "choked off" Iran and said Tehran will be forced to the negotiation table.

Read the full story ›

