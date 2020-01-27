SECTIONS
Report: Rockets hit U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

No one killed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 27, 2020 at 9:39am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Three rockets have hit the United States Embassy in Baghdad.

Three Katyusha rockets hit inside the compound while as many as five others landed in the area surrounding it, according to reports. American defense officials said that no one was killed in the attack, but some were wounded. It is unclear how severe the injuries are. A U.S. official told CNN that one rocket hit the embassy's dining facility, causing damage but no fatalities.

"We are aware of reports of rockets landing in the International Zone. We call on the Government of Iraq to fulfill its obligations to protect our diplomatic facilities," a Department of Defense spokesperson told the Washington Examiner. "We will not comment further on the security situation in Baghdad."

