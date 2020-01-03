SECTIONS
Health Politics
Print

Retirement-home worker claims to help kill Trump supporters

Investigation kicks off Reddit user is just trolling conservatives

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2020 at 5:40pm
Print

(RED STATE) What may be one of the most disgusting stories seen about violence against Trump supporters yet, a Reddit user claimed to be killing Trump supporters through neglect at retirement homes.

According to the National File, a Reddit user going by the name “LoveThisLife0101” bragged about allowing old Trump supporters to die through various means, be it not resuscitating them or allowing them to fall.

The post by the user was apparently the result of the “It’s Okay to Be White” campaign that had fliers being posted around America simply stating those words.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×