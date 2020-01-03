Russian pranksters: Maxine Waters fell for call from 'Greta Thunberg' offering taped Trump confession

(BREITBART) The Russian pranksters famous for tricking House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) into seeking nude pictures of President Donald Trump are claiming that they just got Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) — for a second time.

YouTubers Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, who go by the names Vovan and Lexus, recently called Waters’s office and, with the help of a female colleague, pretended to be teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, TIME‘s “Person of the Year” for 2019, and her father, claiming to have a taped confession from Trump admitting to the exact charges in House Democrats’ articles of impeachment which passed in late December.

