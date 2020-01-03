SECTIONS
Russian pranksters: Maxine Waters fell for call from 'Greta Thunberg' offering taped Trump confession

Trick congresswoman into making statement in defense of environment of imaginary island named 'Chunga Changa'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2020 at 5:42pm
(BREITBART) The Russian pranksters famous for tricking House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) into seeking nude pictures of President Donald Trump are claiming that they just got Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) — for a second time.

YouTubers Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, who go by the names Vovan and Lexus, recently called Waters’s office and, with the help of a female colleague, pretended to be teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, TIME‘s “Person of the Year” for 2019, and her father, claiming to have a taped confession from Trump admitting to the exact charges in House Democrats’ articles of impeachment which passed in late December.

