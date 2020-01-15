SECTIONS
Sanders: No trade deals without trashing fossil fuels

Focus is on 'climate change'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 15, 2020 at 9:21am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Bernie Sanders emphasized his strong opposition to the revamped North American trade deal on the Democratic presidential debate stage Tuesday night because it lacks measures to curb climate change.

The Vermont senator said he won’t support any trade agreement without “very, very strong principles to significantly lower fossil fuel emissions in the world.” He added that the new North American trade agreement, known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, doesn’t have the support of any major environmental group, including the youth climate group the Sunrise Movement, which recently endorsed Sanders.

Sanders’s opposition to the trade deal sets him apart from the other senators vying for the Democratic nomination.

Read the full story ›

