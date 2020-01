(CNN) Uyghur poet Aziz Isa Elkun fled China's far western Xinjiang region more than 20 years ago.

He's not welcome in the country. He can't even phone his mother. She said it was better if he didn't, because every time he did, police would show up at her door.

So, when Elkun's father died in 2017, there was no way he could go back to China for the burial. To be closer to his family, he would view his father's grave on Google Earth.

Read the full story ›