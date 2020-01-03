Schiff jumps into conversation about attack on Iranian general

(FOX NEWS) -- House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., responded late Thursday to the U.S. airstrike ordered by President Trump that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, and six others at Baghdad’s international airport.

“Soleimani was responsible for unthinkable violence and world is better off without him,” Schiff tweeted hours after the strike.

“But Congress didn’t authorize and American people don’t want a war with Iran. All steps must now be taken to protect our forces against the almost inevitable escalation and increased risk.”

