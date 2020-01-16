School apologizes for rape question on test

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A Texas high school apologized after a question about rape was included in a biology assignment for freshman students.

Klein Collins High School, which is located in the Houston area, outraged many parents after a take-home assignment about DNA included a question about solving a rape. The assignment asked, “Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects raped Suzy?”

The district confirmed that the “inappropriate homework question” was included in the biology assignment after several parents criticized the school for allowing the question to appear on an assignment. One parent told KPRC, “It’s upsetting, and I know girls this age, just the thought ... they know that rape is forced nonconsensual sex and that upsets them. That’s why I can’t fathom a teacher putting that on a test.”

Read the full story ›