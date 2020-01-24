SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Sekulow: Schiff misleading America with Hamilton quote

'It wasn't about impeachment'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 24, 2020 at 10:00am
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- One of the lawyers on President Trump's impeachment trial defense team, Jay Sekulow, charged that Democratic members of Congress were taking a quote from Alexander Hamilton out of context as they tried to lay out the standard for removing a president from office.

Speaking to reporters after the second day of Democrats' opening arguments, Sekulow said Thursday that the Hamilton quote, which comes from a letter he sent to George Washington as Treasury secretary in 1792, primarily discussing the national debt, was "completely out of place."

"Both Sen. [Chuck] Schumer and yesterday, as well, Congressman [Adam] Schiff, used this famous quote from Alexander Hamilton about impeachment," Sekulow said. "It wasn't about impeachment. It was a letter regarding policy disputes between Hamilton and Washington five years after the Constitution was adopted."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sekulow: Schiff misleading America with Hamilton quote
Meadows: It's Schiff doing the 'cover-up'
Al Gore fails to identify rock star climate change activist
Lawyers for Dem 'witness' in impeachment hearings erupt on senator
K-9 bites cow, deputy tases K-9, cow kicks deputy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×