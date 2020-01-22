SECTIONS
Politics
Senate impeachment rules to allow vote on witnesses … later

GOP votes as bloc to get process moving

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 22, 2020 at 9:36am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The Senate passed rules governing President Trump’s impeachment trial that exclude immediate consideration of new witnesses or evidence.

Republicans early Wednesday voted without any defections to provide a majority needed to pass the resolution. It followed a daylong debate over the rules of a trial that could last for weeks.

While the rule dodges a witness fight for now, key Republicans have signaled they may vote for witnesses later in the trial. Among them is Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who put out a statement Tuesday indicating she is “likely” to vote to subpoena additional witness testimony.

WND News Services
