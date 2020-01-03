Senator prepares measure to dismiss impeachment outright

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., warned Thursday that if Democrats fail to deliver their articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate, he will introduce a measure on Monday to dismiss them.

In a series of Twitter messages, Hawley noted House Democrats insisted impeaching Trump was an urgent matter.

"Now they don't want to have a trial, because they have no evidence," he said.

The senator argued that in the "real world," if the prosecution doesn't proceed with its case, it gets dismissed.

"So on Monday, I will introduce measure to dismiss this bogus impeachment for lack of prosecution," he wrote. "This will expose Dems' circus for what it is: a fake impeachment, abuse of the Constitution, based on no evidence."

Hawley said his proposal will take the form of a motion "to update Senate impeachment rules to account for this unprecedented attempt to obstruct Senate trial."

"Stay tuned," he added.

Hawley was spotlighted by columnist Andy Schlafly as his choice for "conservative of the year in the Senate." After defeating entrenched liberal favorite Claire McCaskill 2018, Hawley earned a coveted seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee "and quickly became its strongest member," Schlafly wrote. Hawley blocked the confirmation of a liberal nominated to the federal bench, despite intense pressure to stand down. He also took on Big Tech, sponsoring legislation against censorship by internet giants. And he promoted the "America First" agenda of President Trump. In a speech, the senator called pro-America policies and the rejection of the failed globalism approach of the past.