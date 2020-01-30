Senators charge Horowitz report 'misleading' because it conflicts with the facts

The Republican chairmen of two key committees have charged in a letter to Attorney General William Barr that Michael Horowitz's inspector general report on FISA abuse by the Obama administration misled the public.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., want Barr to declassify four footnotes that contradict information in Horowitz's December report.

"Specifically, we are concerned that certain sections of the public version of the report are misleading because they are contradicted by relevant and probative classified information redacted in four footnotes," the senators state.

The senators did not specify what section of the report contradicts the footnotes.

"This classified information is significant not only because it contradicts key statements in a section of the report, but also because it provides insight essential for an accurate evaluation of the entire investigation," they wrote. "The American people have a right to know what is contained within these four footnotes and, without that knowledge, they will not have a full picture as to what happened during the Crossfire Hurricane investigation."

The Federalist commented that the unprecedented letter "raises questions about whether the FBI or other U.S. intelligence or agencies deliberately classified certain evidence that could potentially show that the Comey-led investigation against the Trump campaign was based on false premises known to the FBI and was therefore legally invalid and not properly predicated."

Horowitz concluded the Obama administration was guilty of 17 "significant errors or omissions" in its use of a bogus anti-Trump "dossier" funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

But despite evidence in his report, he said he found no reason to believe the administration's actions were rooted in political bias.

Grassley and Johnson insinuate the contents of the four classified footnotes would provide further fuel to refute Horowitz's conclusion of no bias.

