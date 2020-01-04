Sheriff: Man severely beaten after he was found 1/2-naked in kids' room

(WTOP) A North Carolina man has been arrested in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, and accused of improper behavior with two small children he is related to.

Mark Stanley, 60, was visiting relatives for the holidays at a house on Luce Lane, about a half-mile from the sheriff’s office and the courthouse, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday.

Early Sunday, he was found unclothed from the waist down in a room with two children, ages 2 and 3, by the children’s father, who had come into the room to check on them, the sheriff’s office said.

