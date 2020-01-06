Sign the Declaration of Restoration

To be a constitutionalist is to think and act like the pro-active founders, not like defensive conservatives – and like Whole Bible Visionaries, not New Testament Myopics.

To be a constitutionalist means separating and balancing church and state matters in the way we think and act – in the same way that God separated priests from kings as independent sovereigns over separate but cooperating spheres of authority in the world: the concept of "coadjuvancy" (the same concept implicit in our tripartite system of government: executive, legislative and judicial, inspired by Isaiah 33:22).

"Render unto Caesar what is Caesar's and unto God what is God's," said Jesus.

The things of Caesar are the matters of the world: culture, politics, war, technology, human institutions – and the greater (but not exclusive) guidance in these matters is the Old Testament: something Donald Trump exemplifies today like a "square-peg" judge of ancient pre-monarchic Israel that doesn't fit in the "round hole" of humanism-tainted 21st-century evangelicalism.

The things of God are the matters of church life and personal conduct: evangelism, discipleship, family life, doctrinal nuances – and the greater (but not exclusive) guide to these is the New Testament.

They are separate but not contradictory, balanced but not blended – two realms: the court of law and the court of equity, the Jesus of the whip of cords and the Jesus of the cradled lamb, the husbandry of masculinity and the nest-keeping of femininity.

To be a constitutionalist is to reject ALL the classism and identity politics of the Marxists and to re-categorize people according to our own biblical criteria. This will be very difficult for dyed-in-the-wool conservatives ensnared in the Marxist polarization-trap of jingoistic thinking – but not impossible.

We must always "love the sinner and hate the sin" by acknowledging – in our own minds and discussions amongst ourselves – the individual sovereignty of each person – separating the person from whatever identity group the Marxists want us to lump them with, and from whatever doctrines, dogmas, agendas and behavioral disorders they may have.

Equally importantly, we must reassess each person individually and re-categorize them based on their salvageability – and work diligently to redeem each person from whatever false thinking, behavior patterns or group self-identification they are enslaved to. Most of our adversaries – while dangerous – are dupes, not devils, and it is un-Christlike not to incorporate an objective evangelistic strategy in our response to them.

And we must pursue this goal like the founders did – choosing the broadest possible common ground acceptable to God as the foundation for civil society, and preserving the greatest possible tolerance for differences within the concept of "ordered liberty."

That is the message of the Declaration of Independence, which I have closely adapted as a pledge for the Revolutionary Remnant.

The Declaration of Restoration The course of human events since the early days of the 20th century has made it necessary in this generation for the American people to rise up and re-anchor our political foundation in the laws of nature and of nature's God, as He entitles us to do. We therefore firmly reassert the truths our Founders rightly held self-evident: that all men are created equal, that we are endowed by Our Creator with certain unalienable rights, and that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The government that the Founders instituted for us derived its just powers from the consent of the governed, but because the present form of government has assumed tyrannical powers we did not grant to it, and no longer acknowledges dependence upon God, it is our right and duty to alter it, reestablishing its foundational principles and reorganizing its powers to restore the God-honoring, limited constitutionalist Republic the Founders bequeathed to us. To those just and necessary ends, therefore, we citizens of the United States of America, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the name, and by the authority of the good people of this nation, solemnly publish this Declaration. For the cause of its enactment, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.

Who may sign this Declaration? Anyone whose mind and heart are aligned with the laws of nature and nature's God! This prerequisite is:

the proper dividing line for separating Americans from aliens at the most foundational philosophical level: those who recognize the natural order set by God vs. those who deny God's existence and invent counterfeit alternatives to everything He made.

the theological premise of Genesis 1:1 to which our laws must realign – which, through restoration, would end the grossly unnatural abominations of abortion, sexual anarchy, transgenderism, transhumanism, fake science, fake morality and the attacks on all our natural rights enumerated in the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution (including gun rights, property rights and every right nullified by the "Patriot" Act).

the broadest possible consensus for a social contract acceptable to God, the reestablishment of which would make the pure refinements of the Gospel more discernible and alluring to the unsaved as the logical trajectory of minds clarified by truth in their presuppositions. As Paul said in Romans 2:14-15, "Indeed, when Gentiles, who do not have the law, do by nature what the law requires, they are a law to themselves, even though they do not have the law, since they show that the work of the law is written on their hearts, their consciences also bearing witness, and their thoughts either accusing or defending them."

It is God's natural law that undergirded the Declaration of Independence and Constitution and that unified the theologically diverse founders on biblical common-ground. To restore America, constitutionalists must first embrace this truth with all of its implications and to that end, I offer and invite you to sign the Declaration of Restoration to enlist in the Revolutionary Remnant Regiment.