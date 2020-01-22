Social justice is a social disease

(FRONTPAGE) -- In 2016, most of Bell County, TX, voted for Donald Trump. But in the midst of all that vast sea of Republican red, lay the pool of blue voters in the city of Killeen which came out for Hillary Clinton.

Killeen is one of the Democrat enclaves that the party hopes will flip places like Bell County and Texas. Beto O’Rourke focused on the city of 127,000 as, more recently, did Michael Bloomberg’s campaign.

But Killeen is exceptional not just for its body of Democrats, but because of its diseased bodies.

The Democrat city placed 8th on the list of cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control show that with 1,644 STD cases per 100,000, 1,630 gonorrhea cases, and 4,190 chlamydia cases, it’s not just support for Hillary Clinton going viral there.

