SECTIONS
Money
Print

S&P 500 tops 3,300 for 1st time as stocks surge on strong earnings and data

'Many are highlighting how stock prices have become expensive relative to their earnings'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2020 at 4:32pm
Print

(CNBC) Stocks rose on Thursday to fresh record highs after Morgan Stanley reported quarterly figures that easily topped analyst expectations while investors digested solid data on the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 jumped 0.8% to 3,316.81, breaking above 3,300 for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 267.42 points, or 0.9% to close at 29,297.64. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.1% to 9,357.13 as Microsoft hit record levels while Google-parent Alphabet’s market cap topped $1 trillion for the first time.

Morgan Stanley’s three main businesses — investment management, wealth management and trading — all produced more revenue than expected in the previous quarter. The company’s stock jumped more than 6.5%. Other bank stocks, including Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Chase, followed Morgan Stanley higher.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×