S&P hits all-time high after Trump's Iran comments spark 'sigh of relief rally'

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump spoke about an attack by Iran at an Iraqi airbase that hosts American troops which led to a massive sell-off in overnight trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 190 points, or 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7% and hit an all-time high. The S&P 500 also climbed 0.7%

Trump said Iran appeared to be “standing down” after they attacked the Al Asad airbase. However, he added the U.S. will “immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime.”

Read the full story ›