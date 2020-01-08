SECTIONS
S&P hits all-time high after Trump's Iran comments spark 'sigh of relief rally'

U.S. will 'immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 8, 2020 at 11:56am
(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump spoke about an attack by Iran at an Iraqi airbase that hosts American troops which led to a massive sell-off in overnight trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 190 points, or 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7% and hit an all-time high. The S&P 500 also climbed 0.7%

Trump said Iran appeared to be “standing down” after they attacked the Al Asad airbase. However, he added the U.S. will “immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime.”

