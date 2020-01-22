SECTIONS
State AGs warning to Senate calls impeachment 'dangerous precedent'

Urge senators to reject articles

WND News Services
Published January 22, 2020 at 9:19am
(FOX NEWS) -- EXCLUSIVE: The attorneys general of 21 states have come forward with a blistering rebuke of the impeachment of President Trump, asserting that it "establishes a dangerous historical precedent."

The Republican attorneys general, in a letter submitted to the Senate Wednesday morning and obtained by Fox News, urged the chamber conducting Trump's trial to "reject" the impeachment articles.

"If not expressly repudiated by the Senate, the theories animating both Articles will set a precedent that is entirely contrary to the Framers' design and ruinous to the most important governmental structure protections contained in our Constitution: the separation of powers," they wrote.

Read the full story ›

