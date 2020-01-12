Steve McQueen's legendary 'Bullitt' Mustang fetches $3.4 million

(SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE) Someone has paid $3.74 million for the star of the most celebrated car chase in film history — the 1968 "Bullitt" Mustang GT driven by Steve McQueen over the streets of San Francisco.

It's the largest price ever paid for a muscle car.

The iconic Ford crossed the auction block Friday at Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Fla., during the world's largest collector car auction. The winning bid was $3.4 million, but auction fees ramped the total up to $3.74 million. The buyer's name was not disclosed

