Students protest unveiling of Gandhi's bust alleging it resembles Ben Kingsley

(NEW INDIAN EXPRESS) On Thursday, when the nation remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary, controversy erupted at a government college campus in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh over the unveiling of Gandhi’s bust which the college students alleged resembled British actor Ben Kingsley.

British actor Ben Kingsley had enacted Gandhi’s role in the 1982 biopic that won him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

The incident happened at the government Model Science College in Rewa district, just after Mahatma Gandhi’s bust was unveiled at the college campus.

