Study: Americans waste nearly one-third of their food

'Programs encouraging healthy diets may unintentionally lead to more waste'

Published January 27, 2020 at 2:00pm
(STUDY FINDS) -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — To the rest of the world, Americans are often thought of as excessive and wasteful in their eating, and overall consumption, habits. A recent study is lending some credence to that belief. According to research led by agricultural economics professor Edward Jaenicke of Penn State University, the average American household wastes nearly a third of its food.

The value of that waste is estimated at $240 billion annually. When divided among the 128.6 million American households, that’s an average of $1,866 being wasted per household on a yearly basis.

Jaenicke says all that wasted food has far-reaching consequences, and negatively impacts overall American health, food marketing, climate change, and food security.

