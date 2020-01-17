Supremes to hear about attacks on Little Sisters again!

The Little Sisters of the Poor, a Catholic order of nuns, already has successfully challenged at the U.S. Supreme Court the Obamacare requirement to fund abortion in violation of their faith.

They're going back.

This time it's because states and other jurisdictions are trying to impose the same requirement on the nuns.

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to review a ruling against the nuns by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in their case against Pennsylvania.

According to the non-profit legal group Becket, which defended the nuns, in 2017, under President Trump, "Health & Human Services issued a new rule with an updated, broad religious exemption that finally protected religious non-profits like the Little Sisters of the Poor, a group of Catholic nuns who care for the elderly poor."

In the rule, "the government admitted that it broke the law by trying to force the Little Sisters and others to provide services like the week-after-pill in their health plans that violated their religious beliefs. That result should mean that the end is near for the Little Sisters' lawsuit."

"However, following the new mandate announcement, the state of Pennsylvania sued the federal government to take away the Little Sisters' religious exemption. Pennsylvania admits that it already has and already uses many government programs to provide contraceptives to women who need them. Pennsylvania never challenged the Obama administration for creating much larger exceptions for secular corporations – exceptions that covered tens of millions more people than the religious exemption. Pennsylvania does not even have its own contraceptive mandate at all. And Pennsylvania’s lawsuit does not identify a single real person who previously had contraceptive coverage but will lose it because of the new rule."

Pennsylvania is asking a judge to order that the Little Sisters comply with the federal mandate, not a state mandate, or pay tens of millions of dollars in fines.

The same claims against the nuns have been made by California.

Becket said it "has argued all along that the government has many ways to provide services to women who want them as well as protect the Little Sisters. Neither the federal government nor the state governments need nuns to help them give out contraceptives."

Stephanie Taub of First Liberty Institute, which has contributed to the arguments in the case, said: "The Supreme Court of the United States needs to protect once and for all the Little Sisters of the Poor and people of all faiths from government-forced violations of their religious beliefs. We are confident the justices will again respect the religious liberty of all religious non-profits and reverse the Third Circuit’s dangerous decision."

Mark Rienzi, president of Becket, said Pennsylvania "needs to give it a rest,"

"Why is Pennsylvania still trying to fight tired and unnecessary culture wars that were settled years ago?" he asked. "There are plenty of ways to provide people with contraceptives without forcing Catholic nuns to participate. It's too bad that the Supreme Court is being forced by Pennsylvania to deal with this issue again, but at least the court can now bring this litigation to a permanent end."

Mother Loraine Marie Maguire of the Little Sisters of the Poor said it's "disappointing to think that as we enter a new decade we must still defend our ministry in court."

"We are grateful the Supreme Court has decided to weigh in, and hopeful that the justices will reinforce their previous decision and allow us to focus on our lifelong work of serving the elderly poor once and for all," she said.

Obama created a requirement that employers fund abortion for workers without providing any accommodation for those who oppose abortion on religious grounds. Multiple lawsuits resulted.