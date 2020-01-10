Surprise! Obama DOJ gave Clinton lawyers 'special privileges'

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page have become infamous for emails and text messages documenting their effort to prevent Trump from becoming president.

New obtained by Judicial Watch show the Justice Department gave special privileges to lawyers for Hillary Clinton while she was under investigation for her mishandling of classified information.

Judicial Watch said it has obtained another 211 pages of emails between Strzok and Page "that detail special accommodations given to the lawyers of Hillary Clinton and her aides during the FBI investigation of the Clinton email controversy."

They include a discussion about negotiations with Beth Wilkinson, an attorney for the Clinton lawyers "who gathered and then deleted 33,000 emails for Hillary Clinton."

The records were obtained in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. Judicial Watch previously submitted a FOIA request for the information, focusing on emails, text messages and instant messages between Strzok and Page.

The watchdog organization said the FBI is processing records at a rate of only 500 pages per month, meaning the communications records release won't be finished for almost two more years.

"It is quite apparent why the FBI is slow-rolling the release of these Strzok-Page emails – as they dramatically show how senior officials at the Obama DOJ and FBI gave special and favorable treatment to Clinton and her lawyers," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

"As the Obama Justice Department and FBI bent over backwards to protect Hillary Clinton, these agencies broke every law under the sun to spy on her political opponent, Donald J. Trump. AG Barr and Director Wray must stop the stonewalling about this corruption and reopen the Clinton email investigation."

An email from Strzok to other FBI officials on April 25, 2016, said of a looming meeting about the Clinton case, "If you have strong objection (I do not other than finding out after the DD [Deputy Director]), we should raise it now."

In another, on May 11, 2016, Strzok provided a "Wilkinson negotiation timeline" to Assistant Director for the Counterintelligence Division Bill Priestap. In it, he laid out unspecified "negotiations" that had taken place between FBI/DOJ and Wilkinson, Judicial Watch explained.

Strzok said: "We will have spent 34 days waiting for opposing counsel to make the initial step of any tangible offer, about which we have no idea of if it will be anywhere close to what we have been specific about (at least since the Mills interview, if not earlier by DoJ) wanting."

The reference was to Cheryl Mills, a top Clinton State Department official.

Judicial Watch also noted:

In an April 8, 2016, email to FBI officials, Strzok outlines questions for the FBI’s upcoming interviews of Mills and Heather Samuelson “concerning their post-State employment.” Strzok then forwards the email on to Page, Moffa and other unidentified persons, indicating that the questions were prepared “in anticipation of potential need for further discussion between the FBI and DOJ on the analysis of attorney-client and attorney work product privileges and protections.”

On March 22, 2016, Strzok writes in an email to Priestap: “[Redacted] indicated he feels a need (and I agreed) to respond to Beth [Wilkinson] quickly about taking possession of the laptops. She is fine to provide them to be destroyed, but not to store them.”

On April 13, 2016, Strzok emailed Priestap and expressed concern about “the content of that Baker-Wilkinson contact,” apparently referring to a phone call between FBI General Counsel James Baker and Wilkinson. Strzok told Priestap: “To the extent you can ask what Jim’s contact was and ask that the investigative team be kept abreast of contact with our DOJ counterparts, I would greatly appreciate it.” Strzok forwarded the note to Page, saying, “You still think I don’t have reason to be angry?”

On April 1, 2016, Strzok forwards to Priestap, FBI Counterintelligence Division official Robert Jones, Moffa and some unidentified FBI officials a Politico report discussing the highly unusual legal strategy of Wilkinson simultaneously representing four of Hillary Clinton’s top aides in the email scandal.

About that time in 2016, Page emailed Strzok: "God, I’m in such a bad mood" and "I really just hate everyone. Especially DOJ. ??????"

Strzok replies: "God me too! I’m trying to figure out why I’m in a foul mood, I think it’s DoJ plus prospect of packing and travel and late night all for bullsh*t meeting postponed and [redacted] and wondering how Bill’s feeling. Got a weird too many people to coordinate I’m punting to [redacted] message earlier this morning. Why are you cranky? This stuff? The UC media provisions? Why did you end up staying up so late? And hi. The only saving grace is the glorious moon tonight."

Judicial Watch reported Strzok even forwarded to others a Hill article that talked about Judge Royce Lamberth opening the door for Judicial Watch to take depositions in one of its lawsuits.

Strzok's comment on that issue is redacted.

In a related case, Judicial Watch uncovered 277 pages of redacted records that show the FBI failed to produce information from an August 2015 meeting with the Intelligence Community Inspector General about Hillary Clinton’s email server. The FBI claimed that notes are “missing” and the CD containing notes from the meeting is likely “damaged” irreparably.