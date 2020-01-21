Taylor Swift's mother diagnosed with brain tumor while undergoing chemo for breast cancer

Taylor Swift revealed that her mother, Andrea Swift, who is battling breast cancer for the second time, has now been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

During an extensive interview with Variety, Swift opened up about her mother's recent brain tumor diagnosis, which the family had been keeping private.

Andrea Swift, 62, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, E! Online reported. After completing chemotherapy and perhaps breathing a sigh of relief, the family shared the sad news in 2019 that Andrea's breast cancer had returned.

Thinking about @taylorswift13 and her family during this hard time. ❤️ https://t.co/4rtT07cPVc — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 21, 2020

TRENDING: Woman abuses red-flag law, lies about innocent man to have his guns confiscated

Swift has long considered her mother to be one of the most important people in her life.

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” Swift told Variety. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first.

While going through chemotherapy, which is difficult in and of itself, doctors made a second discovery about Andrea Swift's health.

"While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor," Swift told Variety.

"And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family."

Andrea Swift's health has prompted Taylor to significantly pare down the number of tour dates she will offer for her latest album, "Lover."

Swift, who typically spends around nine months on tour after releasing an album, is scheduled for a smattering of European tour dates during June and July only.

Swift also has just four U.S. tour dates planned, that way, her mother's health can take priority.

"I mean, we don't know what is going to happen," Swift said. "We don't know what treatment we're going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what's going on."

Swift, who turned 30 in December, said her mother's cancer has helped her gain a new perspective on life.

"It's taught me that there are real problems and then there's everything else," Swift wrote in a letter, "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30."

"My mom's cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now."

We wish the Swift family all the best as they navigate this difficult circumstance.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.