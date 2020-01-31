Teacher arrested after screaming 'various expletives' at sexual-assault victim in restaurant

(FOX NEWS) An Oregon teacher was arrested after police say she hurled “various expletives” at a sexual assault victim after approaching the woman in a restaurant last week.

Trisha Ebbs, 50, was arrested for disorderly conduct after police were called to a “Hops N Drops” on Keizer Station Boulevard Friday over reports that the high school teacher verbally attacked the victim of a 2017 sexual assault.

Keizer Police were dispatched to the restaurant around 9:35 p.m. after Ebbs approached a table where the 20-year-old girl, her father and a third individual were sitting. Ebbs had been having dinner with the parents of the male suspect in that case and recognized the victim.

