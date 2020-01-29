Teacher calls Kobe Bryant 'horrible person' and rapist hours after tragic death

(CBS) -- School officials are urging increased sensitivity on campus at an East Los Angeles high school after a video surfaced of a teacher calling Kobe Bryant a “horrible person” and a rapist just one day after the Laker legend’s death.

The incident was recorded Monday at James A. Garfield High School, where a 14-year-old student says band teacher Brian Bailey made the comments during a four-minute rant in which he’s heard making disparaging comments about Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

While the audio captured in the video is difficult to hear, Bailey appears to touch upon several points, including how he believed Bryant was bad for the Lakers as a team and how he was to blame for the helicopter crash.

Read the full story ›