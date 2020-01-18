SECTIONS
Thousands take to streets for 4th Women's March

'And the rapist is you. It's the cops. It's the judges. It's the system. It's the president'

(WTOP) Women turned out from around the country during the fourth iteration of the Women’s March, where thousands marched in downtown D.C. Saturday morning. Though an estimated 10,000 marchers attended it was a steep decrease from the first Women’s March that took place the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The latest pink-hatted protest opposing the current presidency kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

A dusting of snow and frigid weather in D.C. did not seem to deter protesters as they packed Farragut Square to capacity before the march started.

