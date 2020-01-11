SECTIONS
Tire-slasher had hate motive against Christians: Police

Damaged 19 vehicles at 2 churches

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 11, 2020 at 5:35pm
(CHICAGO SUN-TIMES) Charges have been upgraded against a man who allegedly slashed tires of multiple vehicles at churches in Palos Hills last year because he didn’t like Christians.

Osama E. El Hannouny, 25, was initially arrested Nov. 17, 2019, and charged with 14 counts of criminal damage to property, according to Palos Hills police.

The charges against him were upgraded Thursday to 14 counts of hate crime, police said. He allegedly admitted to slashing tires of 19 vehicles at two churches because he didn’t like Christians.

