Tlaib won't apologize for blood libel against Israel

But says she will try for 'higher standards'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 29, 2020 at 10:03am
(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., walked back a controversial retweet spreading "blood libel" against Israel that placed blame for the death of a young Palestinian boy on the Jewish state, vowing to "strive" for higher standards when it comes to sharing information on social media, but she fell short of apologizing for the error.

On Saturday, Tlaib shared an unverified tweet claiming that a 7-year-old Palestinian boy was "kidnapped and executed" by Israeli settlers and was "assaulted and thrown in a water well." However, it was reported in The Jerusalem Post that the boy's death was an accidental drowning after the area was hit with heavy rain.

After Palestine Liberation Organization committee member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi deleted her inaccurate tweet and offered an apology on Sunday, Tlaib addressed the retweet on Tuesday.

