Today's Democrats: Equal opportunity betrayers

Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic comrades are insane. The power-mad speaker of the House now believes that she is entitled to control impeachment rules in the United States Senate. She also believes she is now America's commander in chief, entitled to prevent President Donald Trump from getting political credit for defeating major terrorists.

Pelosi and her leftist comrades, who have hijacked the once-great Democratic Party, now accuse President Trump of failing to consult with Congress before ordering the assassination of Iran's terrorist mastermind, Qassem Soleimani.

Trouble is, House Democrats are now largely controlled by rabid anti-Semite Islamists such as Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who favor the annihilation of Israel. Trump reportedly consulted with Congress once before about taking out Soleimani, but his plan leaked the instant Congress learned of it, letting this mass-killer of Americans escape.

To these new leftist Democrats, past friends are now enemies, and past enemies of the United States are their friends. Democrats have become "equal opportunity betrayers" of patriotic Americans.

In 2019, President Barack Hussein Obama's secretary of state, John F. Kerry, violated the Logan Act, meeting privately with Iranian officials, sharing ideas to thwart Trump's efforts to halt Iran's nuclear weapons program authorized by an Obama agreement.

TRENDING: U.S. 'deploys nuclear-capable bombers to within striking distance of Iran'

Why do many Democratic leaders now share Iran's "Death to Israel" views and want Iran to take over the Middle East? Why are they betraying former Jewish political allies? The cynical answer is that Muslim money and voter numbers now rival those of American Jews.

In 2004, presidential candidate John F. Kerry reportedly pocketed at least $180,000 for his campaign just from one Iranian go-between, Hassan Nemazee. Many other Democrats enriched themselves with "dark" foreign money that likely came from Iran's ayatollahs. When Barack Obama transferred more than $150 billion to Iran, how much of it flowed back into Democrats' pockets by direct and indirect transfers?

Kerry thinks of himself as a globalist who favors world government and has never been bothered by harming the U.S. A mercenary gigolo, Kerry grew up in a Swiss boarding school speaking and thinking in French, the language he still speaks over dinner with the second of his very wealthy wives, heiress to the Heinz ketchup fortune.

Democrats likewise betrayed their African American supporters by approving a flood of Latino immigrants who undercut black jobs and wages.

But Christian Latinos are now being betrayed as Democrats' loyalty turns to Islamists. Christian Spaniards fought for 800 years to regain their country from Moorish-Islamist occupiers. In New World Mexico, they named one city, Matamoros, "Moor killer."

The Democrats, however, show allegiance to Islamists who attack other former constituencies – throwing gays to their deaths from atop tall buildings and treating women as second-class sex objects. Rape has skyrocketed in European cities flooded with Islamist immigrants, and feminists are afraid to go outdoors after dark. But is this a surprise when Bill Clinton flew on Jeffrey Epstein's Lolita Express while Hillary pocketed millions from casting-couch Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein? Or when the Clintons knowingly pocketed $400,000 from Macau's prostitution boss?

Who created the mess in Iran? President Jimmy Carter did, by cutting off key funds helping our ally the shah of Iran, which gave the country to medieval Shiite "Twelvers" bent on Islam triumphing in a global nuclear war. The shah's overthrow led to 500,000 deaths in the Iran-Iraq War, to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, to the rise of terrorist group al-Qaida and its leader Osama bin Laden, to the destruction of the World Trade Center and the strike on the Pentagon. Carter had the best of intentions to save 3,000 Soviet agents the shah tortured, who when the ayatollah took over were put up against a wall and shot. With bloody hands, Carter took his Nobel Peace Prize.

What's next? Democrats will soon betray their new Islamist friends to gain the support of Communist China, which today holds at least a million Muslims in concentration camps.

Those Democrats plan to destroy all free markets in the United States, leaving only fake crony capitalism merged with giant government. If Democrats elect president in November, they will confiscate every .22 caliber rifles in the hands of law-abiding Americans – and they will rush to restore the Obama treaty to insure that Iran gets nuclear weapons. They will betray the whole world.

This is the logic of progressives: take tiny guns away from you and me, but give nuclear weapons to apocalyptic religious fanatics in the world's foremost terrorist sponsor, Iran. Does voting Democrat seem sane to you?

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications. His latest paper co-authored with Craig R. Smith, "China's Top Secret War," shows how to rethink several areas of investment to protect and grow your savings against the little-known economic threats the People's Republic of China poses. For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.