Trans student plops plastic penises in garden, calls it 'art'

'I was like, I wanna do 100 d---s'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 15, 2020 at 11:12pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- For one of his fall semester courses, a transgender student at the University of California Davis “planted” a bunch of plastic penises in the dirt near the campus library … to highlight what life is like for trans students.

Kaiden Zaldumbide’s assignment for the course ART 151 was to “make 100 copies of an object,” according The Aggie. His original plan was to copy images of a tampon to symbolize how so-called “tampon taxes” result in gender inequality.

However, a packet he got from the campus LGBTQIA Resource Center gave him a better idea: “I was like, ‘I wanna do 100 d-cks!’”

