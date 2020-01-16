Traveling bankers stunned by San Francisco's squalor

(ZERO HEDGE) All of those bankers who flocked to San Francisco this past week for the JP Morgan Health Care Conference were met with an unexpected - and wildly unappreciated - surprise.

While it's reputation as the epicenter of Silicon Valley evinces images of untold wealth and riches, San Francisco's ultra-liberal policing agenda protects those who commit petty drug and nuisance offenses. This has transformed the city - which, with its burgeoning homeless population, is in the midst of a crisis - has been transformed into a feces-covered "slum" on par with Mumbai or Manila.

As the head of one pharmaceutical association told Bloomberg, visitors complaints about the overpriced hotel rooms and street-side squalor get worse every year.

