Trump mourns Kobe Bryant: He 'was just getting started'

He 'had such strong passion for the future'

Published January 26, 2020 at 9:47pm
(BREITBART) -- President Donald Trump issued a formal statement mourning the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

“Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life,” Trump wrote. “He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future.”

The famous basketball star was killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant and three other people aboard the flight.

