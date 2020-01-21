Trump: 'We must reject prophets of doom'

(DAILY MAIL) -- President Trump said climate activists were out-of-touch 'alarmists' and the 'heirs of yesterday's fortune tellers' during his appearance at the World Economic Forum, as prominent climate activist Greta Thunberg looked on.

'This is not a time for pessimism. This is a time for optimism,' Trump said in Davos, Switzerland Tuesday, in stark constrast to Thunberg and others, who used the conference to warn that the Australian wildfires and other disasters were only the beginning of the climate chaos that lie ahead.

To 'embrace the possibilities of tomorrow,' Trump said, 'we must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse.'

