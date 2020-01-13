Trump trying to kick-start North Korea talks

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- President Trump has signaled to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un his hope to resume diplomacy since negotiations over denuclearizing the Korean peninsula stalled late last year.

National security adviser Robert O'Brien told Axios in a report published Sunday that the Trump administration has "reached out to the North Koreans" to "talk about a range of national security challenges" after conversations between the United States and North Korea have been all but dead since October.

"We've reached out to the North Koreans and let them know that we would like to continue the negotiations in Stockholm that were last undertaken in early October," O'Brien said. "We've been letting them know, through various channels, that we would like to get those [negotiations] back on track and to implement Chairman Kim's commitment" to denuclearization.

