SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Trump trying to kick-start North Korea talks

Wants to 'implement Chairman Kim's commitment' to denuclearization

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 13, 2020 at 9:54am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- President Trump has signaled to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un his hope to resume diplomacy since negotiations over denuclearizing the Korean peninsula stalled late last year.

National security adviser Robert O'Brien told Axios in a report published Sunday that the Trump administration has "reached out to the North Koreans" to "talk about a range of national security challenges" after conversations between the United States and North Korea have been all but dead since October.

"We've reached out to the North Koreans and let them know that we would like to continue the negotiations in Stockholm that were last undertaken in early October," O'Brien said. "We've been letting them know, through various channels, that we would like to get those [negotiations] back on track and to implement Chairman Kim's commitment" to denuclearization.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Cory Booker quits 2020 presidential campaign
Esper backs Trump's assessment attacks were imminent
Trump trying to kick-start North Korea talks
Report: Iranian regime fires on demonstrators
11 dead as tornadoes, wicked weather lash southern U.S., Midwest
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×