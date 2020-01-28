Trump to unveil 'Deal of Century' after meeting with Netanyahu

After meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, President Trump is set to release his peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians, which will include a map outlining the borders of a proposed Palestinian state.

No American president has proposed such a detailed map to resolve the seemingly intractable conflict, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Netanyahu will join Trump on Tuesday in the East Room of the White House for the presentation of the plan. On Monday, Trump also met with Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz, who is challenging Netanyahu in the March 2 election.

Trump said he believes he will "ultimately have the support of the Palestinians," but Palestinian Authority leaders have opposed the plan, without having seen it.

"It's something they should want," Trump said. "They probably won't want it initially. I think in the end they will. I think in the end they're going to want it. It's very good for them."

Meanwhile, Palestinian factions on Sunday called for a "day of rage" in response to the peace plan, calling it a "deal of shame," the Jerusalem Post reported.

"Days of rage" previously have been marked by initiating clashes with Israel Defense Forces soldiers in the West Bank and Israeli policemen in east Jerusalem.

The Post said Palestinian Authority officials have hinted that the Palestinian leadership may renounce all signed agreements with Israel and halt security coordination between the Palestinians and Israel in the West Bank.

See the Trump-Netanyahu meeting at the White House Monday:

Trump said Monday after Netanyahu arrived at the White House that the deal is "an opportunity for peace."

"We'll show a plan that has been worked on by everyone. We'll see if it catches hold. If it does, that'd be great. If it doesn't, it's OK."

Netanyahu told Trump he is "looking forward to making history" on Tuesday, calling the plan "a vision of peace, which is historic."

While Trump faces a Senate impeachment trial, Netanyahu has been indicted on corruption charges, which he is fighting, contending the accusations are politically motivated. The Israeli parliament likely will reject his request for immunity, and a criminal trial looms.

The peace plan, according to sources, would include the annexation of all West Bank Jewish settlements to Israel, along with most of the Jordan Valley. The objective is to create maximum territory with minimum non-Israeli residents so that the Palestinians could live in their own, demilitarized state. The Palestinians would be given uninhabited land in the Negev and near the Gaza-Egypt border as compensation for the territory.

Abandoning the Oslo concession

Longtime Israel analyst Caroline Glick said leaks about the details of the peace plan are contradictory. But based on past experience, she writes that it's "clear that Trump does not accept the premise that formed the foundation of the Oslo peace process with the Palestine Liberation Organization."

She pointed out that Oslo and every peace plan that followed were based on the premise that the PLO "gets a veto over Israel's right to secure its interests and assert its sovereign rights in Judea and Samaria."

Gantz and his center-left Blue and White Party, which is competing with Netanyahu's Likud for national leadership, adheres to the veto premise unequivocally, Glick emphasized.

"Trump's sudden decision to summon Netanyahu to the White House for a meeting next Tuesday and his acceptance of Netanyahu's request that Gantz also be invited, puts Gantz in a bind," she said.

"For Gantz to accept Trump’s peace plan, he will have to break away from the anti-Israeli narrative of the post-Zionist Left, held by the majority of his party members. Doing so would help him win the election. But it will also unravel his party," Glick explained.

She said it's hard to know how Gantz will respond.

"What we know for sure is that Trump’s abrupt invitation changed the face of the election."