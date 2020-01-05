Trump vows to target '52' sites if Iran retaliates for Soleimani death

(POLITICO) President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran that the U.S. has identified dozens of sites to be hit "very fast and very hard" if it retaliates for the killing of military leader Qassem Soleimani.

“Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader,” Trump tweeted. “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have ... targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!"

Trump did not disclose which specific targets the U.S. has identified for possible strikes, however, the president's indication the list included sites of cultural significance drew an immediate outcry on social media.

