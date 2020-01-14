If Trump wins, 'f***ing cities burn,' Dem presidential campaign worker threatens

Investigative reporter James O'Keefe on Monday teased the upcoming release of a series on the 2020 presidential campaign.
The first part, scheduled for noon Eastern Time on Tuesday, features a campaign operative warning that if Trump is re-elected, "f***ing cities burn."
O'Keefe wrote on Twitter:
Watch this very closely for clues as to what is about to drop.
Watch until the very end...#Expose2020
01/14/2020
12:00pm
See the full release first, sign up right now: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7 pic.twitter.com/FHFitS4By7
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 13, 2020
As a hint, he also noted a video on Bernie Sanders:
"You aren’t going to want to miss what we expose in 2020,” O'Keefe said.
The first video will be released at the website Expose2020.com.
#Expose2020 is described as an "investigative series that will expose corruption within the 2020 Presidential Elections and hold Presidential candidates and their campaigns accountable."