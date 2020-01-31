Trump's peace plan: Palestinians' last chance for a future

"This is not a peace plan," said Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in rejecting President Donald Trump's proposal to create a Palestinian state and give that state $50 billion over 10 years to secure its economic viability.

Mr. Trump's plan "is theft. It is erasure," said Ms. Omar – the most virulent of a crop of young anti-Semitic lawmakers in the Democratic Party. "This is an annexation plan, not a plan for peace."

The official Palestinian Authority newspaper, Al-Hayat Al-Jadida ("The New Life"), called for jihad against President Trump's plan, which Palestinian officials refused to help shape over the past three years.

Al-Hayat called on the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to "take all the necessary steps to encourage and escalate the resistance and the struggle against the [Israeli] occupation. … Islamic states should counter [Trump's] plan. Muslims worldwide" should work to thwart it.

"Jerusalem belongs to Islam," said the Al-Hayat editorial, using this slogan that appeared simultaneously on protester banners in Turkish cities, and Palestinians should escalate their "jihad."

American presidents have been trying to make peace in this region for seven decades of Israel's existence, and Palestinians all that time have opposed Israel's right to exist.

In 2000, for example, President Bill Clinton brought Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and leftist Labor Party Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak together to hammer out a peace agreement at Camp David. Clinton twisted Barak's arm so hard that Israel's leader offered 95 percent of everything the terrorist Arafat demanded.

What happened then? Arafat turned the peace agreement down flat. Arafat refused to take "yes" for an answer, even to a peace plan that would have given Palestinians a de facto state covering 90% of the West Bank, 100% of the Gaza Strip with beaches on the Mediterranean, and three out of four Old City quarters of Jerusalem.

"The Arab leader who would surrender Jerusalem is not born yet," Arafat told President Clinton. What Arafat, reputed to be a master at assassinating opponents, likely meant was that no Palestinian leader could make peace with Israel and survive the wrath of fellow radical Islamists. [My wife and I were in Cairo days before Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat was assassinated for reaching a peace agreement with Israel.]

Arafat also knew that peacemaking was unprofitable for hate-promoting demagogues. Constant hostility toward Israel impoverished ordinary Palestinians, but investigators found that Arafat had raked off at least $1.3 billion to enrich himself from European aid packages. When Arafat died, his widow Suha – in 1990 a Christian then like 25 percent of Palestinians, but who converted to Islam to marry him – reportedly lived in Paris with bank accounts as high as $10 billion. Arafat had his own selfish reasons not to make peace with the Jewish State.

Today, the Gaza Strip is a gangland dictatorship run by Hamas terrorists who frequently fire Iran-funded rockets into Israel. West Bank Palestinian leaders provide European Union aid-funded pensions for families whose sons and brothers died as terrorists attempting to murder Israelis.

Anti-Semitism is growing again in Europe and probably caused the defeat of the British Labour Party and its Jew-hating leader, Jeremy Corbyn, in last year's election. Leftist Rabbi Michael Lerner of the journal Tikkun admits in his book "The Socialism of Fools: Anti-Semitism on the Left" that anti-Semitic politicians are toxic weeds that poison socialism's man-made Eden.

Leftist movements such as BDS, the Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-loved Boycott, Divest, and Sanction scheme to bankrupt Israel, are too late to help the Palestinians.

Larger forces such as Iran's effort to build a Shiite Crescent around the Middle East are turning the Sunni oil kingdoms like Saudi Arabia into Israel's allies against Tehran.

The Palestinian cause, writes New York Times pundit Thomas Friedman, is now "beyond its sell-by date." The Palestinians are too small, corrupt and servile to Iran for others to risk alienating Israel by helping. They can either accept Mr. Trump's proposed disarmed-state status or become a stateless people like the Kurds.

Palestinians need to understand that they can never push Israel into the sea and regain the land they lost in war. Israel probably has more than 1,000 nuclear weapons and the ability, like a modern Sampson, to destroy Tehran, Mecca, the Persian Gulf oil fields, Damascus, Baghdad, Beirut, Istanbul, the Aswan Dam, Moscow and virtually any other target on Earth.

This is why President Trump's peace plan, despite being tilted in Israel's favor, has a real chance of being accepted by Palestinians as their last train ticket to a future.

